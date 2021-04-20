Live

CDC director: Zika likely spreading in Florida

Florida is now believed to be the first state in the U.S. to have cases of Zika virus locally transmitted by mosquitoes. Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joins CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers with the latest.
