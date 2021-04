CDC director on protecting pregnant women against Zika virus The first-known baby born in the mainland U.S. with Zika birth defects faces a "very poor" prognosis. An ultrasound revealed microcephaly, meaning a smaller head and underdeveloped brain. The mother contracted the Zika virus in Honduras. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden joins "CBS This Morning" from Atlanta to discuss the challenges the baby will face and why the Zika virus is unprecendented.