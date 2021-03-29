Live

CDC declares current flu season an "epidemic"

Fifteen children have died in this year's outbreak, and 22 states now report "high" influenza activity. Dr. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to share how you and your family can stay healthy until the flu season is over.
