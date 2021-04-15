Live

CDC cracking down on opioid prescriptions

The CDC released new guidelines Tuesday for prescribing opioids for pain. The move comes as officials try to curtail a heroin epidemic that's been spurred by painkiller addictions. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
