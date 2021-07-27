CDC changing mask guidance for Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to revise its mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, a federal official told CBS News. During her daily press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, "The reality is we are dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were," and she said the vaccines continue to provide protection against the coronavirus. Watch her remarks.