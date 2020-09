CDC changes, then removes, COVID-19 airborne transmission guidance as U.S. death toll nears 200,000 As the U.S. nears 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the CDC issues, then quickly removes, critical guidance on how the virus spreads. This confusion follows the agency's other shifting guidance on wearing masks and testing asymptomatic people. Dr. David Agus joined "CBS This Morning" to address what happened and what it means for the public.