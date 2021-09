CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shot for 20 million Americans Twenty million Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC and FDA approved a third dose for people who are 65 and older, at high risk of serious disease or frequently exposed to the virus. Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to answer questions on the booster shot rollout.