CDC to recommend antibiotic after sex for some to prevent STIs The CDC is planning to recommend an antibiotic pill for some to take after sex to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections. The move comes after recent studies found some people who took doxycycline within three days of unprotected sex were less likely to get chlamydia, syphilis or gonorrhea. Dr. Rhoda Sperling, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, joined CBS News to discuss the planned guidelines.