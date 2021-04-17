Live

CDC: 157 pregnant women in the U.S. have Zika

The CDC says 157 pregnant women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in babies. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips joins CBSN with the details.
