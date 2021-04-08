Live

Watch CBSN Live

#CBSNBusiness: Massive drug cost hike

The cost for a drug used in treating complications in cancer and AIDS cases spikes by 5,000 percent; also, Volkswagen stock plunges and Coke disputes an IRS claim. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill Wagner has today's CBSN Business Headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.