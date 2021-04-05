Live

#CBSNBusiness: June 17, 2015

Starbucks is closing its La Boulange cafes, Toyota expands airbag recall, and the bird flu outbreak has a surprising impact on chicken prices. CBS News MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner joins CBSN with the day's business headlines.
