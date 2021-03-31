Live

Watch CBSN Live

Following attacks on AAPI community, CBSN airs special "Asian Americans Battling Bias: Continuing Crisis" tonight

Following the increase in violent attacks against the Asian American Pacific Islander community, the CBS News Race and Culture Unit will air a new special, "Asian Americans Battling Bias: Continuing Crisis," Wednesday tonight. President Biden has announced new actions to respond to the surge in anti-Asian hate incidents. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the special and the latest government efforts.
