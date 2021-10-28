Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBSN Originals | The New Pro-Gun Generation

A new episode of CBSN Originals’ Reverb series investigates how gun owners are growing more diverse as increasing numbers of Black, Latino, and other underrepresented Americans arm up out of fear for their safety.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.