CBSN Originals "Speaking Frankly" preview: "The Right's Fight to Make America a Christian Nation" The debate over what role religion should play in public life is increasingly contentious, with some promoting a vision of Christian primacy that critics say tramples on the rights of everyone else. CBSN Originals executive producer Adam Yamaguchi joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the new documentary "Speaking Frankly: The Right's Fight to Make America a Christian Nation."