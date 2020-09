CBSN Originals presents "Speaking Frankly | Symbolic Justice" With renewed calls for racial justice in America come fresh demands to take down Confederate monuments, rid sports teams of Native American mascots, and rebrand products that use racist caricatures. But some say the focus on imagery distracts from the fight for systemic change. This CBSN Originals documentary explores the impact of dismantling these symbols of the past – and the push for a more equitable future.