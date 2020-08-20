CBSN Originals presents "Speaking Frankly | Fat Shaming" The body positivity movement was created to offer an inclusive community for those of all sizes. But some argue that it celebrates being overweight at the expense of tackling America’s rising obesity epidemic. This CBSN Originals documentary explores the attitudes surrounding weight in America, featuring those trying to change the narrative and challenge stereotypes, as well as those concerned that we are avoiding necessary conversations about health.