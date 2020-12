CBSN Originals presents "Reverb | A City Under Surveillance" The Detroit Police Department is using facial recognition technology and a network of surveillance cameras to combat the city’s high crime rates. But critics say the technology has racial bias built into it and has even landed innocent people behind bars. In this documentary, CBSN Originals explores the debate over high-tech policing that promises to make our communities safer yet at the same time threatens our civil liberties.