"CBSN: On Assignment" shows how Japan is using robots to combat population decline By the year 2020, Japan's population is expected to drop to about 80 million people. To tackle this crisis, the country is introducing lifelike robots to help with daily life. In a new CBS News primetime series "CBSN On Assignment" Adam Yamaguchi travels to the University of Osaka to learn why Japan's culture is uniquely suited to accept the machines. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the highly-realistic humanoids.