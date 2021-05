"CBSN: On Assignment" investigates gun violence in Chicago Murders in Chicago surged 58% in 2016, fueled by gun violence that left a staggering 764 people dead. In the second episode of "CBSN: On Assignment," correspondent Adriana Diaz travels to Chicago's west and south side communities to talk to Chicagoans in the crosshairs. "Guns of Chicago" airs on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.