"CBSN: On Assignment" explores ISIS's influence on children in Iraq and Syria ISIS is on the run in Iraq and Syria, but it has left behind a generation of child soldiers brainwashed and trained to kill. Charlie D'Agata has a preview of his story, which will air in full during the premiere episode of "CBSN: On Assignment" on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.