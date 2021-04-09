Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBSN Business Headlines for October 19, 2015

Tinder's parent company goes public, Netflix reports an unusual amount of cancellations and General Motors recalls hundreds of SUVs. CBS News Moneywatch's Hena Daniels has today's CBSN Business Headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.