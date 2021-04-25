CBSN at the movies: What to watch this week

Live

Not sure which movies to check out this chilly weekend? New York Magazine editor Abraham Riesman joins CBSN with a preview of the R-rated comedy "Office Christmas Party," "La La Land," and movies that could pick up Golden Globe nominations.
