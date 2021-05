CBSN: After the Assignment - Episode 2 Go behind the scenes and hear from the correspondents and producers who reported for "CBSN: On Assignment." This week, Adriana Diaz looks into Chicago's gun crisis; Ryan Chilcote talks to a man who thinks he has a 50/50 chance of being killed by Russian president Vladimir Putin; James Brown travels to Pakistan where an 86-year old televangelist is risking her life to preach Christianity; and Judd Apatow returns to standup comedy.