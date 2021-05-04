Live

CBSN After the Assignment: Enemy of the State

Ryan Chilcote found himself in the middle of a tense demonstration when he went to Russia to report on a popular Putin-opposition leader. He explains how some unexpected characters joined the fray of the protest as well.
