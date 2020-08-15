Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"Cancel Culture"
Ex-FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith
U.S. Postal Service Warning
Mississippi State Flag
Chrissy Teigen
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump claims he "doesn't know" what postmaster general is doing
Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71
How to safely return your absentee ballot without USPS
Oldest living American celebrates birthday
Biden-Harris unveil first joint campaign ad
Postal Service inspector general investigates changes at post offices
FEMA announces first states to receive grants to replace lost wages
Rival protesters rally in Stone Mountain, Georgia
Thousands of Iowans still without power days after storm
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia — CBS News poll
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
GOP confident in Ohio, but Dems think it's within reach
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Weekend News, August 15, 2020
President Trump continues to insist voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud; Texas twins offer free swimming lessons to children
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue