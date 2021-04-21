"CBS This Morning" to broadcast live from Smithsonian's new African American museum We are excited to announce that on Monday, Sept. 12, "CBS This Morning" will be first to broadcast live from the Smithsonian's newest museum, National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. We will bring you the history behind the exhibits and the making of the museum that took more than a decade to build. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis and museum director Lonnie Bunch will be among the guests in our broadcast.