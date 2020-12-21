"CBS This Morning" looks back on a historic year with a roundup of all the news that mattered in 2020 2020 will be a year we'll always remember, and one that has forever changed our country. The coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 300,000 Americans, businesses closed, and tens of millions of people filed for unemployment. We also elected a new president, and witnessed the growing demand to end racial injustice. "CBS This Morning" looks back at the pivotal moments and people that shaped this year.