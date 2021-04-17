Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBS News to debut new series on heroin addicts

The heroin epidemic is more prominent now in the United States than ever before. CBS News will debut a new series following addicts on the road to recovery. CBS News producer Jonathan Blakely joins CBSN with more details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.