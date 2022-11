CBS News projects John Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat by defeating Mehmet Oz CBS News projects Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has flipped Pennsylvania's open Senate seat blue after a tight race against Republican Mehmet Oz, who was backed by former President Trump. CBS exit polls show abortion was the top issue for voters in the state, and women overwhelmingly picked Fetterman over Oz. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from Pittsburgh.