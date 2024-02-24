CBS News projects Trump wins South Carolina primary CBS News projects that former President Donald Trump will win the South Carolina GOP primary, defeating former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state. Haley however has vowed to press forward in the GOP nomination contest whatever the outcome. Lana Zak speaks to CBS News political reporter Olivia Rinaldi as Trump is about to speak at CPAC, and CBS News senior election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Haley's headquarters.