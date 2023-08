What voters think about Trump's indictment in Jan. 6 case A fresh CBS News poll finds 51% of voters say former President Donald Trump planned to stay in office through illegal and unconstitutional means after the 2020 election. That's compared to 29% who say he attempted to hold on to power legally. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto breaks down what voters think about Trump's indictment in the Jan. 6 case.