CBS News poll shows how Americans are evaluating Trump on more than economy A new CBS News poll reveals a disconnect between Americans' feelings about the economy and how they feel about President Trump. His approval rating remains unchanged from June at 36 percent -- still historically low. However, feelings about the economy are higher, with 69 percent of Americans saying the economy is good. Anthony Salvanto, director of elections and surveys for CBS News, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the poll's findings.