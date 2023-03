CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman on Alex Murdaugh murder conviction After a nearly six-week trial, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders of his wife and son. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge. CBS News analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the conviction and where the defense may have gone wrong.