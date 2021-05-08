Live

CBS News investigation looks into how sexual assault cases are handled at U.S. Air Force Academy

A six-month CBS News investigation looked into sexual assault at one of the most prestigious and competitive schools in the country -- the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. More than a dozen current and former cadets say their sexual assault cases were mishandled -- and that they faced retaliation from peers and commanders. Norah O'Donnell has a preview of her two-part series that begins Monday, Dec. 11 on "CBS This Morning."
