Widow speaks out about police officer suicides after January 6 Capitol attack In a CBS News exclusive interview, the widow of a D.C. police officer who died by suicide nine days after responding to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol is speaking out. Erin Smith tells CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane that her husband, Jeff, was forever changed by the trauma he experienced that day. Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.