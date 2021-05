CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer and David Martin accept duPont Awards "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King co-hosted the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Awards honoring outstanding contributions to journalism. We're proud to say CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer received an award for her reporting on the Syrian civil war. Our David Martin also accepted an award for "60 Minutes," for its look at the men and women who train to prepare the U.S. for the possibility of nuclear war.