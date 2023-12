CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook, son-in-law of Norman Lear, on the legendary TV producer's life Legendary television producer Norman Lear died at 101 years old. Over his 75-year career, Lear wrote and produced sitcoms like "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" which changed the face of American television. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, who is the son-in law of Norman Lear, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Lear's life and legacy.