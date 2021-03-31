CBS News cameras allowed into Texas migrant border facility As the Biden administration struggles to keep up with the soaring number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, CBS News cameras took a firsthand look at one of the nation's busiest migrant processing facilities on Tuesday. BuzzFeed News immigration reporter Hamed Aleaziz joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the White House is addressing concerns over government transparency, as well as new data on public approval of President Biden's handling of immigration.