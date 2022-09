CBS News' "48 Hours" covers unusual insanity defense in attempted murder case "48 Hours" is back for its 35th season with a look at the case of a former Olympic equestrian accused of attempted murder. Michael Barisone's legal team tried a rare strategy in his trial – the insanity defense. Nikki Battiste joins "CBS Mornings" to preview her report, "The Shooting of Lauren Kanarek."