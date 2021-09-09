"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson on tonight's NFL kickoff game All eyes are on the quarterbacks in the first game of the regular NFL season. The Buccaneers' Tom Brady returns to the field with another Super Bowl ring, and the Cowboys' Dak Prescott will be making his first appearance in a game since an ankle injury last season. "CBS Mornings" co-host and "The NFL Today" analyst Nate Burleson spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from tonight's game and what his first week on-air for "CBS Mornings" has been like so far.