CBS hosts first primetime boxing event in 38 years Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight crown on February 15th, 1978. That was the last time the two fighters squared off in primetime on CBS. Nearly 40 years later, boxing returns to CBS primetime when welterweight champion Keith Thurman fights challenger Shawn Porter. Vinita Nair spoke with Thurman as he prepared for what many think could be the bout of the year.