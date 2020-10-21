CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

Sign Up For Newsletters
Iran and Russia accessed some voter registration data, top intel officials say
Senate Democrats block slimmed-down GOP coronavirus bill
Senate Republicans prepare for possible "post-Trump world"
Obama slams President Trump at campaign event for Biden
ICE moves to quickly deport more immigrants without court hearings
U.S. reports more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases
Chris Christie says he should have worn a mask at White House
Homeless California students could fill Dodger Stadium 5 times: study
Threatening emails sent to Florida voters linked to overseas servers
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
