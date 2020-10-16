Sign Up For Newsletters
As jobless aid expires, "People are going to become desperate"
Trump was warned Giuliani was target of Russian disinformation
Man who spent 23 years in prison for stealing hedge clippers gets parole
On a podcast and in a letter, signs of the Democratic Party fight to come
Fauci: Things would have to be "really bad" before national lockdown
Trump makes campaign stops in Georgia and Florida
Supreme Court to hear case over congressional seat count
"Vote like Trump": Campaign embraces mail-in voting in ad blitz
What we've learned about Barrett's views on abortion cases
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
CBS Evening News, October 16, 2020
U.S. surpasses 8 million coronavirus cases; Halloween skeleton becomes 2-year-old boy’s best friend
