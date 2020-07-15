Sign Up For Newsletters
2020 Election Polling
Coronavirus Updates
Twitter Hack
Brad Parscale Demoted
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Trump Exclusive Interview
Nick Cannon
Happy Tax Day!
Fauci calls White House efforts to undermine him "bizarre"
Fauci says he doesn't like "to be pitted against the president"
Florida surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases
Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale
High-profile Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam
Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Arctic heat wave "essentially impossible" without climate change
NFL player Kenny Stills arrested at protest for Breonna Taylor
Texas teacher writes will ahead of new school year
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump campaign insists weather caused rally to be postponed
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, July 15, 2020
Florida emerges as coronavirus epicenter as thousands pack testing sites; 90-year-old Scottish woman climbs stairs for charity
