Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBS announces 2014-2015 primetime schedule

CBS' new lineup for the 2014-2015 season includes 8 new series, five of which will debut in the fall, along with NFL football on Thursday nights. Alison Harmelin has details from Carnegie Hall in New York, where the shows were unveiled.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.