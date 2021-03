1,400 migrant children held past the legal limit at the U.S. border Thousands of migrant children are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern U.S. border. As of Monday, 3,200 children were in custody, with nearly half being held longer than the legal limit of 72 hours. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more about how the Biden administration is handling the situation.