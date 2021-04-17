Live

Caught on tape: NYPD officer points gun at crowd

A New York City police officer is under investigation after cellphone video showed him pointing his gun at a crowd while making an arrest. The officer was later filmed punching another man and arresting him. Demarco Morgan reports.
