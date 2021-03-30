Caught on camera: Plane crashes into TV tower

Live

Dr. Kenneth Mike Rice died after his single engine plane crashed into a TV station's transmitting tower in Lubbock, Texas, Thursday night. The crash knocked the station off the air and cut power to a surrounding neighborhood.
