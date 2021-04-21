Live

Cat pulled from rubble 15 days after Italy quake

A cat was pulled from beneath the rubble in Italy 15 days after the devastating earthquake hit. The feline was suffering from severe dehydration and a fractured jaw and was taken to a veterinarian clinic. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
