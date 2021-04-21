Cat adopts 3-week-old monkey

Live

The director of a Russian zoo gave an abandoned squirrel monkey a new home with her 16-year-old cat. And while the cat never had babies of her own, she quickly let the little monkey cling to her back just as he would with his real mom.
